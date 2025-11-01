Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens raised their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th.

In related news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $32,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 89,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,862,458. This trade represents a 0.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,300 shares of company stock worth $950,496. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PB. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PB opened at $65.93 on Monday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $61.06 and a 52-week high of $86.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.30.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 30.28%.The business had revenue of $314.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 42.78%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

