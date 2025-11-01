Hantz Financial Services Inc. Decreases Position in Citigroup Inc. $C

Hantz Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accent Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Citigroup by 157.1% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 805.2% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 68.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Dbs Bank cut Citigroup from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.63.

Citigroup Stock Up 1.2%

Citigroup stock opened at $101.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $186.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.51 and a 52 week high of $105.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.92 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 8.73%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 33.71%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

