Roble Belko & Company Inc Has $290,000 Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Roble Belko & Company Inc lessened its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 24,968.0% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,275,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,223,000 after buying an additional 11,230,626 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,712,994,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,840,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563,632 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,794,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,018,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PM opened at $144.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $224.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.46. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.12 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.05 and a 200-day moving average of $168.80.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.14% and a net margin of 9.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a $1.47 dividend. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.52%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

