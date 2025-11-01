Fisher Funds Management LTD Purchases New Shares in Block, Inc. $XYZ

Fisher Funds Management LTD purchased a new stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,857 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Block in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Block in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Block in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Block in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new stake in Block in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 35,145 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,811,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 535,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,871,680. This trade represents a 6.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 406 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total value of $30,356.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 126,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,481,284.62. The trade was a 0.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 119,441 shares of company stock worth $9,085,327 in the last three months. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on XYZ shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Block from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Block from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Block from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Block in a report on Friday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Block has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.42.

Block Price Performance

XYZ opened at $75.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.71. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $99.26.

Block (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. Block had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 12.32%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Block Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

