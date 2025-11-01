Saxony Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ

Saxony Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 1.5% of Saxony Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Saxony Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2,613.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 124,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after buying an additional 119,552 shares in the last quarter. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. now owns 47,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 369.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 34,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 27,333 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $418,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 26,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 10,083 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPQ opened at $59.10 on Friday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.31 and a fifty-two week high of $59.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.07 and its 200 day moving average is $54.52. The stock has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.83.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.4461 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.1%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.44.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

