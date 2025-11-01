Syverson Strege & Co Acquires New Holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc $SMFG

Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,660 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SMFG. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,439,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,250,000 after acquiring an additional 538,823 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,302,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,789,000 after purchasing an additional 378,909 shares during the last quarter. Allianz SE acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $3,401,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $2,706,000. Finally, Myriad Asset Management US LP acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,561,000. 3.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of SMFG opened at $16.31 on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $11.83 and a 1 year high of $17.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.48. The stock has a market cap of $104.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 11.78%.The business had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1,094.67 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

