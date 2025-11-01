Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF $DFEM Stock Position Lifted by Syverson Strege & Co

Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 819,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159,985 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 5.7% of Syverson Strege & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Syverson Strege & Co owned 0.43% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $24,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 279.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFEM stock opened at $33.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.01. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $33.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.71.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

