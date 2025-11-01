Syverson Strege & Co Makes New Investment in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CocaCola by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in CocaCola by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 30,889,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,561 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in CocaCola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,443,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in CocaCola by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 34,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in CocaCola by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 204,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,461,000 after purchasing an additional 85,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on KO. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price target on shares of CocaCola and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CocaCola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Max R. Levchin bought 7,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $503,483.22. Following the acquisition, the director owned 14,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,835.29. This represents a 102.05% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $2,584,063.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,477,348.30. This represents a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Stock Performance

Shares of KO stock opened at $68.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $296.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.68. CocaCola Company has a 52 week low of $60.62 and a 52 week high of $74.38.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 43.62%. On average, analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.55%.

About CocaCola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

