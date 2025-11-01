Syverson Strege & Co Has $442,000 Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. $WSM

Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 408.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 11,895 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth approximately $895,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 9,948 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $194.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $194.75 and its 200-day moving average is $178.51. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.33 and a 1 year high of $219.98. The company has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.55.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.21. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 54.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Williams-Sonoma has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $162.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Argus set a $212.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.56.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP David Randolph King sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total transaction of $3,563,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 98,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,066,816. This represents a 15.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 3,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $626,942.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 34,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,787,999.92. The trade was a 8.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 114,153 shares of company stock worth $22,901,008. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

