Syverson Strege & Co Invests $271,000 in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. $MFG

Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,761 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,508,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,941,000 after acquiring an additional 57,806 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,954,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,847,000 after acquiring an additional 210,073 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,845,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,678,000 after acquiring an additional 95,035 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,602,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,831,000 after acquiring an additional 59,671 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 17.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,121,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,179,000 after acquiring an additional 169,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MFG shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered Mizuho Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Mizuho Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of Mizuho Financial Group stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.90. The company has a market cap of $84.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.35. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 10.16%.The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

