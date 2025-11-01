Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA Shares Bought by Rede Wealth LLC

Rede Wealth LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Rede Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHA opened at $28.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $28.82.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.