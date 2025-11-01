Rede Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHO

Rede Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 21,839,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,926,000 after acquiring an additional 492,753 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,461,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,383,000 after purchasing an additional 699,740 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 18,907.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,903,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,729,000 after purchasing an additional 11,840,775 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,046,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,172,000 after purchasing an additional 401,306 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,916,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,319,000 after purchasing an additional 160,299 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SCHO stock opened at $24.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.33. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $24.06 and a 52 week high of $24.47.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

