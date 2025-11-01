iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF $NEAR Shares Acquired by Syverson Strege & Co

Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 165.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,186 shares during the quarter. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. New Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period.

NEAR stock opened at $51.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.00. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $51.40.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

