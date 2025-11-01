Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF $PDBC Stock Position Lifted by Continental Investors Services Inc.

Continental Investors Services Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 265,700.0% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 347.7% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC opened at $13.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.16. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

