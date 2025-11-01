Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Reduces Position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors cut its position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PH stock opened at $772.88 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a one year low of $488.45 and a one year high of $792.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $754.74 and a 200-day moving average of $704.15.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

In other news, VP Matthew A. Jacobson sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.06, for a total value of $421,509.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,060. This trade represents a 36.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Angela R. Ives sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.36, for a total transaction of $589,161.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 2,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,153.28. This trade represents a 22.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,039 shares of company stock worth $10,356,566. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $822.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $831.00 to $874.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, August 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $860.00 price target for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $794.35.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

