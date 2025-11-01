Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG Shares Sold by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors reduced its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 47.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,985 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth about $246,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 3,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 13,020 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $80.76 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $74.67 and a 52 week high of $95.22. The stock has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.940-4.060 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PEG has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.21.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

