Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 285,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,351 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 1.8% of Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $14,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,405,000 after buying an additional 345,951 shares during the last quarter. Partners in Financial Planning grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Partners in Financial Planning now owns 77,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 30,605 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 269,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,128,000 after purchasing an additional 82,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArborFi Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. ArborFi Advisors LLC now owns 46,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $55.98 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $44.39 and a 1 year high of $56.75. The company has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.78.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.