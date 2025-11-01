Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Reduces Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF $GSY

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lessened its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $923,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 368,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,456,000 after purchasing an additional 23,838 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 9,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 7,115 shares during the period.

GSY opened at $50.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.18. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12-month low of $49.98 and a 12-month high of $50.38.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st.

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

