Saxony Capital Management LLC Acquires 9,853 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

Saxony Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,853 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Saxony Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Saxony Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 62,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the period. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. now owns 66,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 228.8% during the second quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after buying an additional 71,472 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 47,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $56.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.37. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.94 and a fifty-two week high of $60.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.60.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

