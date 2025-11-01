Cooke & Bieler LP Sells 29,985 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. $HAS

Cooke & Bieler LP trimmed its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,135,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,985 shares during the period. Hasbro accounts for 1.6% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $157,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAS. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Hasbro by 130.0% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in Hasbro during the second quarter valued at $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Hasbro by 489.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $76.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.03, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $82.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.69 and a 200 day moving average of $72.24.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a positive return on equity of 82.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently -69.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Christian P. Cocks sold 27,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $2,193,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 249,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,719,030.12. The trade was a 10.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Roberta K. Thomson sold 1,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $79,969.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 51,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,094,332.81. This trade represents a 1.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 37,359 shares of company stock valued at $2,970,828 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Hasbro from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $89.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hasbro

Hasbro Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.