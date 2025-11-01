Cameco Corporation $CCJ Stake Lowered by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,632 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Cameco were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCJ. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 21,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Cameco by 315.2% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Cameco by 2.2% in the first quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 673,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,197,000 after purchasing an additional 14,669 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco Stock Down 2.4%

CCJ stock opened at $102.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Cameco Corporation has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $110.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.44 and a beta of 0.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.22. Cameco had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $467.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCJ shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Friday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.71.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

