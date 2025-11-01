Extra Space Storage Inc $EXR Stake Boosted by Presima Securities ULC

Presima Securities ULC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Presima Securities ULC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1,376.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,472,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.41, for a total transaction of $1,060,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,261.60. This trade represents a 27.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EXR shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $169.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $148.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.64.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $133.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.11. Extra Space Storage Inc has a 1 year low of $121.03 and a 1 year high of $175.57.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $838.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.26 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 28.40%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.56%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

