Brokerages Set Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) PT at $46.92

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation and four have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.0143.
FCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CICC Research reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $51.60 to $42.30 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. HSBC upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $41.76 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $49.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.34.
Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 7.97%.The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 21.13%.
Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.
