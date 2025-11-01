Leeward Financial Partners LLC Buys 378 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK

Leeward Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises 2.0% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Michels Family Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VBK stock opened at $303.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $299.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.41. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $214.77 and a fifty-two week high of $310.81.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

