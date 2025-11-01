Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG is Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Leeward Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 6.3% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $19,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Allianz SE purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $498.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $476.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $441.19. The stock has a market cap of $202.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $316.14 and a 12-month high of $505.38.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

