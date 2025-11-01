Leeward Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Leeward Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 831 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,137,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,159,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,515 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,636,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,147,608,000 after acquiring an additional 524,633 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,516,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,371,812,000 after acquiring an additional 52,317 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 20.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,157,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,282,550,000 after acquiring an additional 889,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,108,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,270,022,000 after acquiring an additional 24,790 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on International Business Machines from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Erste Group Bank lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.00.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $307.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.48. The company has a market cap of $287.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.73. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52-week low of $203.51 and a 52-week high of $319.35.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.76% and a net margin of 12.09%.International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 80.38%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

