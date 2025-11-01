Leeward Financial Partners LLC Grows Stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

Leeward Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 41 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 192.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 56 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Jeri Williams sold 100 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.54, for a total transaction of $75,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,596.64. The trade was a 6.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer H. Mak sold 77 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $58,520.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 15,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,402,280. This represents a 0.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 59,932 shares of company stock worth $45,115,616 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axon Enterprise Stock Down 0.9%

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $732.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.80, a PEG ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.41. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 1-year low of $422.38 and a 1-year high of $885.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $731.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $731.67.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $668.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.77 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 13.64%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Axon Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $840.00 price target (up from $820.00) on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $825.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Monday, September 29th. Northland Securities set a $800.00 price target on Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Zacks Research downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $895.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $841.64.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

