Creekmur Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 81 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $340.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $303.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.67.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.5%

ADP stock opened at $260.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $258.19 and a fifty-two week high of $329.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.25. The stock has a market cap of $105.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 70.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were given a $1.54 dividend. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.81%.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 4,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $1,368,373.98. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 17,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,651.52. This trade represents a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 597 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.90, for a total transaction of $177,249.30. Following the sale, the vice president owned 10,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,129,622.90. This represents a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 52,516 shares of company stock worth $15,632,410 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

