Earned Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Western Digital Corporation $WDC

Earned Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,707 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Western Digital by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 30,434 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP increased its position in Western Digital by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 897,574 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,289,000 after buying an additional 217,574 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in Western Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Western Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,406,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $150.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $51.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.77. Western Digital Corporation has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $157.65.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 7th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter. Western Digital had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 14.13%. On average, analysts expect that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. This is a positive change from Western Digital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Western Digital’s payout ratio is presently 5.82%.

In other Western Digital news, CEO Irving Tan sold 8,621 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $654,333.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 594,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,148,052.40. The trade was a 1.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cynthia L. Tregillis sold 14,067 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $1,051,930.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 135,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,121,547.78. The trade was a 9.41% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 49,730 shares of company stock worth $3,921,594 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WDC shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $94.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Western Digital to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.63.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

