Keybank National Association OH Sells 189 Shares of FedEx Corporation $FDX

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its position in FedEx by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,431 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in FedEx by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on FedEx from $254.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Susquehanna increased their target price on FedEx from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Vertical Research cut their target price on FedEx from $280.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on FedEx from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.83.

FedEx Stock Performance

FDX stock opened at $254.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28. FedEx Corporation has a 1 year low of $194.29 and a 1 year high of $308.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $235.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.01.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 4.65%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 33.86%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

