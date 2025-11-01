Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Increases Position in Molson Coors Beverage Company $TAP

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TAP. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 107.8% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 922,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,370,000 after purchasing an additional 478,608 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 365.9% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 28,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 22,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 7.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 379,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,233,000 after purchasing an additional 26,810 shares in the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.62.

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $43.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.57. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.63. Molson Coors Beverage Company has a 12-month low of $42.94 and a 12-month high of $64.66.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 7.81%.The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Molson Coors Beverage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.360-5.540 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage Company will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

