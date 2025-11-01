Keybank National Association OH Has $8.68 Million Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF $IWV

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,621 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.05% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $8,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 24.4% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWV stock opened at $387.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $376.74 and its 200-day moving average is $353.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $273.60 and a 52 week high of $391.17.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

