Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $204,000 Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF $VXF

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 69.5% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 28.3% in the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 95,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,441,000 after acquiring an additional 21,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

VXF stock opened at $211.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $209.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.33. The company has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $146.68 and a 1-year high of $216.00.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

