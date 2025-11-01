Haven Private LLC Invests $288,000 in UBS Group AG $UBS

Haven Private LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,516 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,449,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,037,467,000 after buying an additional 3,562,475 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 74,893,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,293,986,000 after buying an additional 1,363,149 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,586,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,688,163,000 after buying an additional 4,207,140 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,654,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,153,354,000 after buying an additional 17,676,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 35,428,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,075,976,000 after buying an additional 449,013 shares during the last quarter.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America upgraded UBS Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Zacks Research upgraded UBS Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UBS Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBS Group Stock Performance

Shares of UBS opened at $38.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $42.56. The company has a market cap of $123.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.18.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 11.02%.The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Profile

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.