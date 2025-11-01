Haven Private LLC Takes Position in Sony Corporation $SONY

Haven Private LLC bought a new stake in Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SONY. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of Sony in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Sony in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sony by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sony in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sony alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on SONY. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sony in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cfra Research upgraded Sony to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Sony Price Performance

SONY stock opened at $27.92 on Friday. Sony Corporation has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $30.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.63. The company has a market capitalization of $168.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Sony (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. Sony had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 9.14%.The firm had revenue of $17.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $189.90 EPS. Sony has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Sony Corporation will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Profile

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.