Integrity Alliance LLC. Lowers Stock Holdings in Annaly Capital Management Inc $NLY

Integrity Alliance LLC. trimmed its position in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 39.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,784 shares during the quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 5.7% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 41,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 9.4% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 12.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 126,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 14,058 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 274,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.8% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 961,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,096,000 after purchasing an additional 35,624 shares during the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler set a $22.50 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jones Trading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.71.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $21.17 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a one year low of $16.59 and a one year high of $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.25.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $885.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.55 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 15.96%. As a group, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is 129.63%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

