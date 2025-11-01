General Mills, Inc. $GIS Shares Sold by Integrity Alliance LLC.

Integrity Alliance LLC. trimmed its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,851 shares during the quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills by 434.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,041,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,473,000 after purchasing an additional 15,480,835 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,864,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,814,000 after purchasing an additional 741,432 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in General Mills by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,588,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,173,000 after purchasing an additional 393,135 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,161,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,213,000 after purchasing an additional 315,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in General Mills by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,986,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,674,000 after purchasing an additional 634,393 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $53.00) on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Bernstein Bank reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.82.

General Mills Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $46.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.21 and a 52-week high of $68.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.59.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 15.24%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 46.12%.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $200,160.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 66,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,332,313.72. The trade was a 5.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

