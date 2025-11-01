Integrity Alliance LLC. Sells 5,177 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Integrity Alliance LLC. decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,177 shares during the quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $462,545,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,480,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,873,056 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,401,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,054,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414,265 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,056,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,161,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6%

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $64.93 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $68.33. The company has a market cap of $99.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.54.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

