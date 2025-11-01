Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $4.06 Million Holdings in Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,507 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $4,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 501,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,957,000 after acquiring an additional 144,817 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 722.9% during the 2nd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 84,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 74,430 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,500,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,750,000 after purchasing an additional 137,581 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 150.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 430,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,110,000 after purchasing an additional 258,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 392,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,137,000 after purchasing an additional 72,545 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank raised Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $26.56.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of KHC stock opened at $24.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.13. Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $34.08. The company has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.16.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.5%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -42.90%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

