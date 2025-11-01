Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW Shares Bought by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,110 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $810,047,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $633,068,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 41.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,235,406 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,234,650,000 after buying an additional 2,134,735 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 77.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,879,506 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $662,000,000 after buying an additional 1,688,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,775,544 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $10,712,019,000 after buying an additional 1,541,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. UBS Group set a $245.00 price objective on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Tigress Financial started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.17.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.9%

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $220.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $147.32 billion, a PE ratio of 137.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.16. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.15 and a 12-month high of $223.61.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 12.30%.Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total transaction of $1,020,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 96,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,629,805.65. The trade was a 4.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 700 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $141,512.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 32,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,564,943.84. This trade represents a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,215,130 shares of company stock valued at $243,407,367 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.