Bessemer Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. $EWBC

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 47.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,912 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 121,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,910,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 3.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,270. The trade was a 6.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Irene H. Oh sold 7,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $835,706.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 105,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,565,111.60. This represents a 6.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 31,220 shares of company stock valued at $3,343,478 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EWBC shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp Stock Up 0.5%

EWBC stock opened at $101.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $68.27 and a one year high of $113.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.20.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $627.36 million during the quarter. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 15.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.