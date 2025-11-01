Topsail Wealth Management LLC Sells 107 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Topsail Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,592 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 342.5% in the first quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total value of $5,755,726.38. Following the transaction, the insider owned 329,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,468,668.22. The trade was a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total transaction of $124,620,194.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 37,722,534 shares in the company, valued at $12,746,821,463.94. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have bought 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares valued at $225,464,248. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $369.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.10 and a 1-year high of $386.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 94.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.63.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 60.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Arete Research raised shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.52.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Broadcom

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.