DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 4,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 657,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 37,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DD shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Zacks Research cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.42.

In related news, SVP Steven P. Larrabee sold 43,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $3,334,361.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 38,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,604.45. This represents a 52.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 74,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,714,861 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $81.58 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The company has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a PE ratio of -173.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.63.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

