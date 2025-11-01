Curat Global LLC Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Curat Global LLC lowered its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 2.6% of Curat Global LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Curat Global LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,220,137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $79,900,968,000 after buying an additional 2,085,534 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,968,270,000 after acquiring an additional 17,985,046 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,649,117,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 35,243,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,900,814,000 after purchasing an additional 842,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,852,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,668,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,948 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $369.63 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.10 and a 1-year high of $386.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 94.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.63.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 60.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total transaction of $49,879,007.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 825,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,088,746.66. This trade represents a 15.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total value of $124,620,194.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 37,722,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,746,821,463.94. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares worth $225,464,248. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Arete Research upgraded Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Broadcom from $295.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Broadcom from $342.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.52.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

