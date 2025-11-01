Bessemer Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. $CCI

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,095 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 55,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 13.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 35,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,665,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. grew its position in Crown Castle by 25.0% during the first quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle by 44.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 49,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after acquiring an additional 15,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter worth approximately $10,395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $90.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.12 and a 200 day moving average of $100.50. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.20 and a 52 week high of $115.76.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.08. Crown Castle had a negative net margin of 95.37% and a negative return on equity of 619.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Crown Castle has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.230-4.350 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $1.0625 dividend. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently -39.98%.

In other news, EVP Daniel K. Schlanger sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total transaction of $2,942,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 65,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,431,203.68. The trade was a 31.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Crown Castle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Crown Castle from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wolfe Research raised Crown Castle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Crown Castle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.12.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

