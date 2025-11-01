Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Raised to $6,400.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Benchmark from $6,200.00 to $6,400.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,750.00 target price (up from $5,077.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $5,900.00 to $6,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $5,500.00 to $6,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Gordon Haskett lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $5,310.00 to $5,680.00 in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $6,450.00 to $6,630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6,121.23.

Get Booking alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BKNG

Booking Price Performance

BKNG stock opened at $5,077.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5,381.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5,387.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.35. Booking has a 12 month low of $4,096.23 and a 12 month high of $5,839.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $99.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $95.56 by $3.94. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Booking had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 134.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $83.39 earnings per share. Booking has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $9.60 dividend. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,516.92, for a total value of $5,588,639.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 23,607 shares in the company, valued at $130,237,930.44. This trade represents a 4.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,291.98, for a total transaction of $79,379.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,873,729.36. This trade represents a 2.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 3,197 shares of company stock worth $17,260,963 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booking

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,049,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 4,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,513,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

(Get Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.