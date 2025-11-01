Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Lowered to $660.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $669.00 to $660.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MA. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mastercard from $640.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Mastercard from $655.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $713.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.89.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of MA stock opened at $552.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $499.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $576.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $567.71. Mastercard has a 1-year low of $465.59 and a 1-year high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total transaction of $10,202,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,459,294. The trade was a 35.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastercard

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MA. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

