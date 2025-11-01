Hutchinson Financial Advisors INC Makes New Investment in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Hutchinson Financial Advisors INC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,581 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,000. Mastercard comprises 0.8% of Hutchinson Financial Advisors INC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $11,421,213,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $4,238,764,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Mastercard by 38.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,526,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,413,936,000 after buying an additional 3,765,378 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Mastercard by 3,493.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 934,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $524,914,000 after buying an additional 908,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,096,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,015,557,000 after purchasing an additional 907,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock opened at $552.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $499.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $576.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $567.71. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $465.59 and a 1 year high of $601.77.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.44%.

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total transaction of $10,202,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at $18,459,294. This represents a 35.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MA has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mastercard from $640.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $713.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on Mastercard from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Mastercard from $645.00 to $654.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $647.89.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

