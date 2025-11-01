Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Raised to $270.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) had its target price upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

STX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $168.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.18.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on STX

Seagate Technology Stock Down 4.6%

Seagate Technology stock opened at $255.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $280.35.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.92% and a negative return on equity of 297.87%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Seagate Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.950 EPS. Research analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 36.97%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 3,732 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.30, for a total transaction of $721,395.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,447.60. This trade represents a 47.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.90, for a total transaction of $4,998,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 485,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,368,433.20. This represents a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,090 shares of company stock valued at $9,759,648. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 884.2% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 187 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.