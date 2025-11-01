JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Stock Price

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $98.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE:EW opened at $82.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $64.89 and a 1-year high of $87.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.96% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.560-2.620 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.580-0.640 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total transaction of $698,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 206,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,150,614. This trade represents a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Edwards Lifesciences

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,997,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,474,515,000 after purchasing an additional 798,801 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 19.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,958,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,085,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,783 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,722,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $990,074,000 after purchasing an additional 45,555 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 111.2% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 9,129,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $714,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 14.0% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 7,908,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $615,050,000 after purchasing an additional 969,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

